David T. Henry, 83, passed away Dec. 20, 2021, at home, after an extended illness. David was born January 29, 1938, in Sayre, Pa. to Howard and Lucile Henry. He attended Sayre schools and graduated from Perkiomen School in Pennsburg, PA. David had very pleasant memories from that year at Prep school. David then graduated from Williamsport Technical Institute with a degree in Graphics. He designed and painted many signs around the area.
He and his first wife, Sheila owned and operated Henry Insurance and Real Estate for many years until his retirement in 2003. David attained his ASA appraising certification and became a well-known, local appraiser as well. Sheila passed away in 2000.
David’s best love was art, and he enjoyed classes through Elmira College and Lycoming College. He enjoyed a membership in the Philadelphia Sketch Club for many years and enjoyed painting and sketching during his free time.
David married Linda (Hawthorne) Depew in 2003. They enjoyed traveling and visited many US states, the Caribbean, and Europe. David loved anything French and enjoyed three trips to France.
David is survived by his wife, Linda, sister Martha Pierce and niece, Daye (Loyd) Moreno and their daughter, Katie. Linda’s children Krista (Matt) Roth of Arkansas, Stacey (David) Sickler of Athens, and Melissa Abbott of Athens. He enjoyed grandchildren, Ava and Adalyn Roth, Jacob and Evan Sickler, and Mea Abbott. He will be greatly missed by his beloved cats, Oscar, Olive and Frankie.
A time of visitation will be held Thursday, December 30th, 12:00 to 1:00 at Church of the Redeemer on Wilbur Avenue in Sayre, Pa. Funeral to follow at 1:00 officiated by the Reverend Benjamin Lentz.
David loved all animals, especially cats. Any memorials may be directed to Bradford County Humane Society in Ulster, Pa.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Thomas Cremation and Funeral Service, 1297 Elmira St., Sayre, Pa. Those wishing to leave a sympathy message may do so at thomascremationfuneralservice.com