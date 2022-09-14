Margaret Louise Every Buchmann went home to be with her Lord and Savior Thursday, June 16, 2022.
She was born July 21, 1932, in Roseville, Pa. to Raymond H. Every and Clara Mckay Every.
On Sept. 9, 1950, she was married to Leonard Robert Buchmann. She is preceeded in death by husband Leonard Robert Buchmann, brothers Raymond Wilbur Every (Betty Every) of Syracuse, N.Y., and Robert H. Every (Doris Every) of Sayre, sister-in-law Virginia Buchmann of Sayre, Pa., brother-in-law Robert Bickford of South Beach, OR, daughter Deborah Elaine Buchmann of Sayre, Pa., and son-in-law Dr. Kirk Musselman of Murrysville, Pa. She is survived by son David Wayne Buchmann of Sayre, Pa., daughter Joan (Ed) Nicolette of Level Green, Pa., sister-in-law Peggy Bickford, grandchildren Allison (Dan) Kepple, Brittany (Tim) Rabe, Cherice (Steve) Schroeder, Larissa (Aaron) Wattenphul, Kirk (Angela) Musselman, Victoria (John) Kavanagh, seven great grandchildren, and several cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Margaret grew up on farms in the Mansfield area, where her father worked as a tenant farmer, eventually purchasing their own little farm. In the midst of a difficult time, she found Christ at the age of thirteen. Throughout her life, Margaret was a caretaker for many family members, but still kept God first in her life. Her favorite saying was “God is good.”
She attended Sayre High School, where she met her future husband. After getting married, Margaret and Robert moved to Sayre, where they were very active in North Waverly Chapel working with the youth. They had three children of their own, but took in those who needed a place to live. During her lifetime, she worked at the roller rink, Westinghouse, a butcher shop, and the Keystone Cider Stand. Margaret was a woman of many talents, including baking, sewing, crocheting, knitting, and fixing things around the house.
Margaret loved spending time with her family and grandchildren. You could find her in the morning doing her devotions with her daughter, before playing games with a competitive spirit. Her life was a beautiful example of what it was like to live for Christ.
Visitation will be held on Saturday Sept. 17 from 9 to 10 a.m. with a service immediately following at Chemung Christian Fellowship Church 726 Main Street Chemung, New York 14825.
Internment will be at Tioga Point Cemetary Athens Pennsylvania following the service.