Gaylord L. Isham, 88, of Barton passed away on Thursday, July 21, 2022 at Elderwood in Waverly.
He was predeceased by his parents, Lawrence and Claudia Woods Isham; his brothers, Robert, Larry and David.
Gaylord is survived by his significant other, Gisela Isham of Barton; his daughter, Christina Sherif of NC; grandchildren, Greggory and Brittany; great grandchildren, Oliva, Lillian, Kaison and Carter; along with several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Gaylord was born in Berkshire, New York and graduated from Owego. He was proud to serve in the U.S. Army from 1958 to 1964. He worked at the Grand Union, the Big M, Pepperidge Farm and he retired as a greeter from Walmart in Sayre, PA.
He loved to collect antiques and owned and operated an antique store in Waverly. He could be found going to auctions, yard sales and going to tractor shows. He loved to garden and his specialty was raising his irises. He was a member of the Barton United Methodist Church where he taught Sunday School for many years, as well as St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Owego. Gaylord was a member of the Community Club in Barton, the Grange and the Wappasening Grange in Nichols, NY. He was always traveling around the area and was well known for holding up traffic on 17C and was always telling a funny story.
A time of calling will be held on Friday, July 29, 2022 from 10 a.m to 11 a.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, NY. A funeral service will be held on Friday, July 29, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, NY with Rev. Alan Bill officiating and burial to follow at Hope Cemetery in Newark Valley, NY.
Memorial donations may be made to a charity of one’s choice. Those wishing to send a message of sympathy to Gaylord’s family may visit our Facebook page or in “Obituaries” at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com.