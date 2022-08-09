Charles E. Wood Sr., 90, of Sayre, Passed away on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022 at home.
He was predeceased by his parents, Carl E. and Gladys Rogers Wood; his first wife, Shirley P. wood Young; his second wife, Sharon A. Wood; son, Orlando Wood; his step-daughter, Darlene Dean; his step-granddaughter, Alisha Irons; and his step-great grandson, Carter James Wheeler.
Chuck is survived by his children, Clifford (Peggy) Wood of Barton; Debra Wood of Elmira, Charles E. Wood Jr of Elmira, Sheila J. (Richard) Beavers of Waverly and John W. (Sue) Wood of Elmira; his step-children, Karen (David Malone) Wheeler of Waverly, Richard (Kim) LaFritz Jr and Dwayne (Dayna) LaFritz; several grandchildren, several great grandchildren; along with several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Chuck was born in Sayre, Pennsylvania and grew up in the Valley. He served in the Army from 1950 to 1953. We worked for National Homes, as a lineman and then retired from the Ingersoll Rand after 38 years. He enjoyed building race cars with his brother-in-law and raced on the local dirt tracks. Chuck loved to tend to his garden, woodworking, camping, repairing TV’s, radios and CB’s. He went by the CB handle of PABedRail. He loved to eat and enjoyed a good meal. He was a former member of the VFW.
A time of calling will be held on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, New York. A memorial service to honor Chuck’s life will be held on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022 at 1 p.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, New York with Pastor Steve Dygert officiating and burial to follow at Tioga Point Cemetery in Athens with full military honors. Those wishing to send a message of sympathy to Chuck’s family may visit our Facebook or at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com.