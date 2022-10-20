Paul B. Rumsey, 66, died at his home in Van Etten, NY on October 14, 2022, following a brief illness.
Paul was born on September 9, 1956, in Waverly, NY. He graduated from Spencer Van Etten and became a custodian for the district, before working at the North Waverly Chapel from where he retired. He was a member of North Spencer Bible Baptist Church. Paul was a member of the Land of the Senecas Muzzleloading club and enjoyed camping at their primitive rendezvous. He spent time canoeing in the Adirondacks with his canoeing club. He was also an avid outdoorsman with a great love and knowledge of nature. Hunting, fishing, and hiking were activities Paul spent a lot of time doing. He enjoyed feeding the fish in his pond, looking at birds and even mowing around milkweed patches hoping for monarch butterflies to lay eggs.
Paul was predeceased by his mother and father, Genevieve and Donald Rumsey, his aunt, Marguerite Rumsey and his brother, Roger Rumsey, all of Van Etten.
Paul is survived by his brother, Ronald Rumsey of Lockwood, his niece, Marie (Alfred) Mack and his nephew Seth (Nakiya D’Alleva) Rumsey both of Spencer.
Friends and family may call at 2:00 on Sunday, October 23, at the Allen Manzer Funeral Home in Spencer followed by a service at 3:00.