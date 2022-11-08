The life journey of Richard Lynn Callear (age 71) ended Nov. 3, 2022. He passed away at home following a courageous fight with cancer.
Rick is survived by wife Nancy Bustin and daughter Tara Callear, as well as brothers Keith Callear, Kenneth (Janine) Callear, Ron (Roxy) Callear, and sister Loreita (Dennis) Gallick; and was predeceased by father, Elmer Ridgeway Callear (2014) and mother, Rachel Alene (Allis) Callear (2017).
Following graduation from Athens Area High School (Class of 1969—Go Bulldogs!) Rick took a job at DuPont that he gladly walked away from after 27 years to work at Nancy’s Animal House. As owners, he and Nancy met many people from the community and enjoyed stories about their pets. For 25 years he was quite the salesman and was key to sustaining their small business. During the holidays he could be found outside their store peddling Christmas trees and at Hurley’s Market ringing the Salvation Army bell.
In retirement, Rick further perfected the art of living and became a full time steward of his land along the Schrader Creek, where he and Nancy have thrived since 1979. Over the years they welcomed many friends and family to camp, swim, grill-out and drink the occasional Old Milwaukee. To the very end, he took pride in independently maintaining his slice of paradise. With help from friends and family he built barns and stone walls. He kept his wood pile neatly stacked and the rugged driveway passable through floods and ice jams. His new Mahindra tractor made the job much easier and much more fun! He will be missed by neighbors who appreciated his commitment as gatekeeper of Smokey’s Road, where he kept the peace for all to enjoy.
Rick lived for outdoor adventures with friends, including fishing trips to Maine and Canada, and ski trips to Vermont and Massachusetts. In 2014, he and Nancy took an epic once-in-a-lifetime RV road trip to Alaska to see his daughter.
He liked fast cars and going with friends to races or car shows. As a teenager, he used money from his paper route to buy his first car. Just this summer he got a new electric motorbike to tear around on.
Rick shared his mother’s love of baking and his dad’s sweet tooth. He made a mean lemon meringue pie and delightful carrot cake. He was a master on the grill and hosted many a barbeque.
In celebration of Rick’s love of food, friends and family are encouraged to gather on Nov. 10 for a Luncheon at the American Legion #42 (912 S Main Street, Towanda) from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Anyone wishing to make a donation in Rick’s name, please consider the following: Guthrie Hospice, 421 Tomahawk Road, Towanda, PA 18848; You Too Animal Rescue, 13489 Route 220, Towanda, PA 18848; Cans for Strays, 99 Liberty Corner Road, Towanda, PA 18848. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.