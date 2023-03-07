Kathleen J. Collins, 87, of Waverly passed away peacefully at home on Monday, March 6, 2023.
She was predeceased by her parents, Joseph and Mary Cushaney Vischansky; her son-in-law, Terry Lantz; and her great grandson, Micah Stanton.
Kathleen is survived by her loving husband of 66 years, Kenneth Collins of Waverly; her children, Karen (Louie) Lantz of Waverly and Kevin (Kay) Collins of Odessa; siblings, Rose (Charles) Latshaw of Elmira and Joe (Michelle) Vischansky of Elmira; grandchildren, Travis (Christina) Lantz of Ulster, Tristen (Steve) Stanton of Waverly, Stephanie (Dan) Stephens of Montour Falls, Joe Collins of Montour Falls and Brooke (Noah) Bruno of Victor; great grandchildren, Kydran, Cole, Cylus, Magenna and Bailee; along with niece, nephews and cousins.
Kathleen was born in Sayre, Pa. and graduated from Elmira High School. She worked several odd jobs while she worked on getting her RN in 1961 from the Robert Packer School of Nursing. She worked for many years as an RN at the Robert Packer. After her retirement she and Ken enjoyed spending time at the lake house on Seneca Lake. She was an avid reader.
A memorial service to honor Kathleen's life will be held on Friday, March 10, 2023 at 11 a.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, New York.