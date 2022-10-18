On Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, Carol Ann Stone Osman, loving wife, mother, and grandmother, passed away at the age of 83.
Carol was born on Nov. 19, 1939 in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. She later moved to Leroy, Pa. where she graduated from Canton High School. She attended Mansfield University and The Pennsylvania State University where she earned a Masters of Education degree. Carol went on to teach elementary education in the Sayre Area School District for 36 years.
On Oct. 19, 1963, she wed John H. Osman, Jr. Carol and John would have celebrated their 59th anniversary this year.
Carol enjoyed teaching, antiquing, vacationing at the Jersey Shore but her favorite pastime was spending time with her grandchildren.
Carol is preceded in death by her parents, Henry D. and Carol (Norvell) Stone who both served as Bradford County Commissioners and sister Doris (Stone) Shimp.
Carol is survived by her husband, John H. Osman of Sayre, daughter Kimberly and son-in-law Michael Kefauver of Port Deposit, MD, son Mitchell and daughter-in-law Nicole Osman of Sayre, PA, grandchildren Garrett and Auddie Osman, brother Henry and sister-in-law Donna Stone, sister Linda and brother-in-law Richard Monk and many nieces and nephews.
Friends and family may call on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main Street, Athens, PA. Funeral services will follow at the funeral home at 5 p.m. Burial will be on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022 at 11 a.m. at the Leroy Cemetery in Leroy, Pa.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Carol’s name to the: Sayre Public Library, 122 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre, PA 18840, Bradford County Humane Society, US-220, Ulster, PA 18850, Leroy Heritage Museum, 10097 State Route 414, Canton, PA 17724, or Waverly Methodist Church, 158 Chemung Street, Waverly, NY 14892.