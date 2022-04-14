Paul B. Keysaw, Sr., 75, of Athens, PA passed away on Monday, April 11, 2022, at Robert Packer Hospital following a brief illness.
He was born on Nov. 18, 1946, in Sidney, NY, to the late Burdette Keysaw and Katherine (Van Housen) Rogers.
Paul was a Veteran of the US Navy, serving during the Vietnam War aboard the submarine, Woodrow Wilson. Beginning in the early 1970s, he owned and operated his own plumbing business until the time of his death.
Paul was a proud graduate of Athens High School, Class of the 1964 Bulldogs. He was a member of the 1962 Bulldog undefeated football team. He enjoyed and continued to follow the sports at the local schools. There were many discussions of wrestling and football held at the back table of Sam’s Restaurant where he loved to gather with other locals to solve the world’s problems. Paul enjoyed riding his Harley, but his first stop was always at Sam’s for coffee, breakfast, or lunch. He was an avid hunter and was a lifetime member of the Sayre Sportsman’s Club.
In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his brother Michael Keysaw.
Paul is survived by his children Paul B. (Kimberly) Keysaw, Jr. of CA and Michelle Keysaw (Thomas) Cole of CA, grandchildren Zackary Keysaw, Sydney Keysaw, Morgan Cole, Madison Cole, and Mia Cole, brother Kenneth Keysaw, several nieces, nephews, cousins and his dogs Schultz and Gauge.
A Time of Visitation will be held for family and friends on Saturday, April 16, 2022, from 10:30 a.m. to noon at Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main Street, Athens, PA. Funeral services will follow at 12:00 pm at the funeral home with Rev. Linda Rogers officiating.
Burial will follow in Tioga Point Cemetery, Athens, PA.
Memorial donations may be made in Paul’s memory to the Sayre Sportsman’s Club, 572 Club Lane, Sayre, PA 18840 or Athens Area School District, Athens Athletic Department, 100 Canal Street, Athens, PA 18810.