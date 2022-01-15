Michael J. Nagar, Sr., 81, of South Waverly, passed away peacefully on Friday January 14, 2022 at Elderwood at Waverly, NY.

A full obituary will appear in a future edition of The Morning Times. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of The Thomas Cremation and Funeral Service, 1297 Elmira St., Sayre, Pa.

Recommended for you