Michael J. Nagar, Sr., 81, of South Waverly, passed away peacefully on Friday January 14, 2022 at Elderwood at Waverly, NY. A full obituary will appear in a future edition of The Morning Times. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of The Thomas Cremation and Funeral Service, 1297 Elmira St., Sayre, Pa.