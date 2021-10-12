As you remember me, I hope you cherish these words and always know how much I love you.
I was born in Oneida, N.Y., on Aug. 26, 1957, the daughter of Edward James Sr. and Priscilla Ann (Lisenby) Blair. My mother died at a young age, and I have missed her every day since. My siblings and I were raised by our grandparents in Nichols, N.Y., and as life moved on, we journeyed off in our own directions.
I married Joseph Sindoni and together we had four amazing children: Joshua, my firstborn son I truly loved unconditionally; then my beautiful twin daughters, Sarrah and Tarrah; and then my son Gabriel. I want all of you to know how deep my love is for you all and will continue into eternity. Also how PROUD I am of each and every one of you.
I made sacrifices to raise my children after Joe and I became divorced; I went to school and became a nurse to better myself so that I would give my children a better life.
I would like my grandchildren, Karson, Kaiden, Kaylene, Kylah, Camden, Aaron, Anthony and Avery to always know that Nana loves you.
I want my friends to know how much I always appreciated them, and how grateful I am that they will remember my legacy with an annual Easter Egg Hunt for the children in my memory.
To my siblings, Jimmy John, Richard, Dennis, Laurie, Michael, Edward and Jason, I love you all deeply.
I leave this world with no regrets and I lived the way I wanted to: stubborn as all get out.
Remember me with a smile! Love, Mom and Nana.
In keeping with Patti’s wishes, there will be no services. In her memory, please adopt a cat or consider a memorial donation to your local humane society. Please share your memories at www.RichardsFH.com.