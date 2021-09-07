Lee H. Leonard, of Gillett, Pa. passed away at home on Wednesday, September 1, 2021.
Lee was born in Gillett son of the late King & Beatrice (Sherman) Leonard. He was a graduate of Troy High School. Lee was a self-employed contractor building many area homes until his retirement. Lee once built and owned the Ice Cream Stand on the Berwick Turnpike where he employed many local youths, he always joked that they “ate up all the profits”.
He and the former Paula J. Marvin were married on May 10, 1996 and they enjoyed 25 years together. Lee was a member of the Mt. Pisgah Wesleyan Church and heavily involved with the Bentley Creek Community having helped with the Ridgebury Little League for many years and was a former member of the Tri-County MAC as a Committee Member. In his spare time, he enjoyed hunting, traveling and all sports.
Survivors include his loving wife Paula J. Leonard of Gillett, sons Steven (Sherry) Leonard of Gillett, Timothy (Norma) Leonard of Columbia Cross Roads, stepson Michael (Kristina) Canty of Landisville, Pa., several grandchildren and great-grandchildren, two brothers, Ronald (Norma) Leonard, Donald (Anna) Leonard all of Gillett, several nieces, nephews and friends.
He was predeceased by his parents, his son Mike Leonard, two sisters, Ruth and Shirley and a brother Phil Leonard.
Family and friends are invited to call Friday, September 10, 2021, from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Mt. Pisgah Wesleyan Church, 6346 Berwick Turnpike, Columbia Cross Roads, PA 16914. His funeral service will be held at the church at 6 p.m. with Pastor Jeff Falke officiating. Interment will be at the convenience of the family in Ashland Cemetery, Wellsburg, N.Y.
Memorials in Lee’s memory may be made to the Mt. Pisgah Wesleyan Church, 6346 Berwick Turnpike, Columbia Cross Roads, PA 16914 or to Guthrie Hospice, 421 Tomahawk Road, Towanda, PA 18848.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Roberts Funeral Home, Inc. 279 Main Street, Wellsburg, NY 14894.