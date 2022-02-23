John W. Frisbie, 56, of Waverly, NY, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, Feb. 21, at home.
He was born on August 14, 1965, in Sayre, PA, the son of Robert Frisbie and Ethel Perry.
John was a member of the Sayre American Legion. He enjoyed gambling, especially enjoyed playing the pull tickets and the machine. He also liked going to the casino. John loved scary movies, game night, and trivia. He was an avid Pittsburgh Steeler fan.
He is predeceased by his father, Robert Frisbie.
John is survived by his mother Ethel Perry, siblings Cindy (Ron) Lerche, Bonnie (Joe) Manzari, Robert Frisbie, Coreena (Jim) Stanton, Kellie (Greg) Ficarro, Eric (Sue) Perry, and Kristi (Ron) Walker, nephews Joshua Lerche and Christopher Lerche, niece Anna Runyon, very special best friends David Payne and Amanda Mae Cassidy, and several other nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A Time of Visitation for family and friends will be held on Friday, Feb. 25, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main Street, Athens, PA. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at the Sayre American Legion #283, 171 Cayuta Street, Sayre, PA.
Memorial donations may be made in John’s memory to the American Heart Association, PO Box 7272 Greenville Avenue, Dallas, TX 75231 or www.heart.org.