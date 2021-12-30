Charles B. Rimbey Jr., 72, of Comstock Park, Mich. passed away on Dec. 20, 2021 in Grand Rapids, Mich. He was born in 1949 in Poughkeepsie, N.Y. to Charles Sr. and Katherine (Sullivan) Rimbey.
Charles was a life member of the National Rifle Association and the Vietnam Veterans of America.
Charles is survived by daughter, Rana Reyes of Grand Rapids, Mich.; son, Jeremiah Rimbey of Comstock Park, Mich.; daughter and son-in-law, Leah and Brian Rotman of Zeeland, Mich.; grandchildren, Austin, Antonio, and Abigail of Zeeland and Fennville, Mich.; brothers and sisters-in-law, Stephen and Rosanne Rimbey of Willow Spring, N.C., and Roger and Theresa Rimbey of Sarasota Fla.
Charles served four years of active duty, US Army, and 18 years, Army Reserve. He received: Combat Infantry Badge, Air Assault Badge (hon), Bronze Star Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Army Reserve Components Achievement Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Republic of Vietnam Cross of Gallantry Medal, Republic of Vietnam Civil Action Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, and the New York State Conspicuous Service Cross.
Charles was promoted to the rank of Major in 1993. He received an AAS in Mechanical Engineering at Corning Community College; graduated the active-duty Officer Candidate School at Fort Benning, Ga.; Army Engineer Officer Advanced Course; the Armor Officer Advanced Course, and the Army Tank Commander Certification Course.
Charles loved spending time with family and friends; he was a loving and dedicated father; was extremely supportive and protective of those he loved and cared about and was always ready and willing to help anyone in need. He gave the best hugs and always made you feel safe.
He had a great sense of humor, was outgoing and friendly, and always willing to have a conversation and make new friends. He will be greatly missed by all those who had the pleasure to know him.
Charles will be laid to rest in the Fort Custer National Cemetery in Battle Creek, Mich. and will receive full military honors.
In-lieu of flowers, the family asks that you please make donations in memory of Charles to the Wounded Warrior Foundation through the USO or to Give an Hour.
To donate to the Wounded Warrior Foundation please visit https://secure.uso.org/OM_RGR/. To donate to Give an Hour, please visit https://giveanhour.org/ and select the Donate button in the top right corner of the page; please be sure to select Military and Veteran Programs to designate which program the donation should support.
The Rimbey family is being assisted by the Zaagman Memorial Chapel of Grand Rapids, Mich.