Terry N. Thompson, 74, of Waverly, NY, passed away on Monday, December 5, 2022 at home following a period of declining health.
He was born on Jan. 17, 1948 in Sayre, PA, the son of the late Isaac and Elizabeth (Mazel) Thompson.
Terry attended Waverly High School and enlisted in the United States Marine Corps in 1966, serving a combat deployment to Vietnam in 1968.
Upon returning home from Vietnam, he met his future wife, Sylvia, and they started their life together. He worked at Stroehmann Bakery and Ingersoll Rand before settling in at GTE-Sylvania in Towanda, PA. He worked there for many years until retirement.
Terry enlisted in the New York State National Guard in 1981 serving in the 204th Combat Engineer Unit based in Binghamton, NY. He faithfully served until he achieved his retirement from the Army.
He was a lifetime member of the NRA, the Sayre Post #1536 VFW, and the Sayre Post #283 American Legion.
He is predeceased by his brother David Thompson and sister Minnie Thompson.
Terry is survived by his daughters and sons-in-law Brenda and Darin Yale of Yulee, FL, Debra and Carter Lynch of Athens, PA, and Theresa and Patrick Wakefield of Athens, PA, son and daughter-in-law Joshua and Jeri-Lynn Thompson of Athens, PA, step-daughter Lisa Durizch of Sayre, PA grandchildren Kali Ayaz, Megan Wakefield, Zachary Yale, Justin Lynch, Ian Lynch, Mya Thompson, and Noah Thompson, great granddaughter Ava Ayaz, mother of his children Sylvia Thompson, brother and sister-in-law Donald and Deb Thompson of Debary, FL, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Following the family’s wishes, all services will be private. The family is being assisted by Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Athens, PA. Burial will be in Tioga Point Cemetery, Athens, PA.
Memorial donations may be made in Terry’s name to Stray Haven, 194 Shepard Road, Waverly, N.Y. 14892.