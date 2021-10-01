Daniel J. Clark Sr., 73, of Waverly passed away on Sunday, September 26, 2021 at Ellis Hospital in Schenectady, New York with his son by his side.
He was predeceased by his parents, Ted and Marie Decker Clark; and his sister, Patricia Clark.
Dan is survived by his son, Daniel Clark Jr. of Waverly and Daniel’s mother, Jean Clark of Waverly; his siblings, Timothy Clark of Waverly, Sheila Clark of Waverly, Kathleen (Bruce) Clark-Mourhess of Waverly and Michael Clark of Binghamton; and his nieces, Courtney, Amanda, Sarah and Holly.
Dan went to St. James School in Waverly and graduated from Notre Dame High School in Elmira in the class of 1966 and went on to business school at Rochester Business Institute. Dan co-owned and operated Ted Clark’s Busy Mart in Waverly for many years. He enjoyed sports and played during high school. He was a proud Notre Dame and a Yankee fan. He enjoyed attending Elmira Sports Banquets. He could always be found at all of his son’s sports activities.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, October 8, 2021 at 10:00 AM at St. James Church, 503 Clark Street, Waverly, New York and burial to follow at St. James Cemetery in Waverly.