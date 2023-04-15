Suzanne Moore DePaul passed away at home on April 11, 2023 at the age of 77 after battling cancer.
Suzy was born March 23, 1946 to Max and Harriett Moore. She graduated from Waverly in 1964 and went on to marry Richard DePaul, who she was married to for 39 years.
Suzy and Dick have two daughters; Dacia DePaul of Owego, NY and Lea (John) Tryon of Bradford, NY. She is also survived by her grandchildren Bailey (Ricardo) Rodriguez of Orchard Park, NY and Darren (Kimberly) Tryon of Seven Fields, PA; great-grandchildren Judah and Micah Tryon; brother Tom (Diane) Moore of Waverly, NY; sister-in-law Barbara Moore of South Waverly, Pa.; nieces and nephews whom she cared so much about; and Marilyn Grego, her life-long friend.
Suzy was predeceased by her parents and husband, siblings Carol Twigg and James Moore, and sister-in-laws Kathleen DePaul and Suzanne McCool.
Suzy worked all of her life, most recently at the insurance company where she retired. She cared deeply for her customers and her coworkers.
Some will remember her for her fun and carefree spirit. Others will remember her beauty and humility. Many of us will remember her for being sincere, always listening, being slow to judge and quick to encourage. All will agree that she was an empathetic, loyal friend and confidant. Suzy is irreplaceable and we are truly blessed to have had her in our lives.
Suzy’s wishes were to not have a service. She will be laid to rest with her husband at a later date. She can be honored by making a donation to a cause of your choice.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of The Thomas Cremation and Funeral Service, 1297 Elmira St., Sayre, Pa.