Mark A. Meyer, 67, of Sayre passed away on Dec. 31, 2022 in his home. He was born May 23, 1955 in Wilkes-Barre, Pa. to Carl and Louise Meyer.
He was a graduate of Sayre Area High School, attended Lycoming College on a football scholarship and graduated with an Associate’s Degree in Landscape Design and Architecture from Alfred State Technical College. Mark loved to play and discuss sports, the outdoors, music, jokes and Shark Week. He most enjoyed time spent with friends and family and was known as a friend to all.
He is survived by his former spouse, Cheryl Meyer, and two daughters, Alison (Matt Lewis) and Jessica Meyer (Nick Zwierlein), his mother, Louise Meyer, mother-in-law, Fran Goodrich, and siblings Carl Meyer, Michael Meyer and Linda Small, (Michael Small) as well as nieces and nephews, Talia Meyer, Derek Meyer, Dylan Small and Jason Small.
He is predeceased by his father, Carl S. Meyer, and father-in-law, Vincent Goodrich.
Family will receive guests at a Celebration of Life at Yanuzzi’s Restaurant on Sunday, Jan. 8 at noon. For friends who cannot attend in person, there will be a link posted to www.thomascremationfuneralservice.com to view the memorial online.
If you would like to make a memorial donation in his name, he loved animals and would love your support of Animal Care Sanctuary, Bradford County Humane Society, Stray Haven or Happy Compromise Farm and Sanctuary in Waverly, NY.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thomas Cremation and Funeral Service, 1297 Elmira St., Sayre, PA. Those wishing to leave a sympathy message for mark’s family may do so at thomascremationfuneralservice.com