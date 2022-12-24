A limb has fallen from the family tree. I keep hearing a voice that says,
“Grieve not for me. Remember the best times, the laughter, the song.
The good life I lived while I was strong....
Gerald A. Plaisted, 75, of Waverly, NY passed away peacefully in his sleep on Wednesday evening, Dec. 21, 2022 at the Elderwood Healthcare Facility.
Jerry, as he was lovingly known by his family and friends was born on March 2, 1947 in Elmira, NY the youngest of seven children of Joseph Harold and Ina (Williams) Plaisted.
Jerry was a graduate of Elmira Free Academy class of 1965. Following graduation and just before he would have been drafted; Jerry accepted a position with IBM. He served his apprenticeship in Metallurgy which later led to a twenty-seven-year employment with IBM.
During his employment, Jerry achieved many awards and traveled all over the country as part of the LAMPS program. Following retirement at the age of 52 he always wanted to keep busy and enjoyed working for Stateline Auto, Horn’s True Value and locally as machinist.
On July 9, 1966 he married Susan Jean Peters and together they shared 55 years of marriage until her passing on November 8, 2021. Jerry and Susan loved to spend time in their gardens and always would share their bounty with others. Together they also enjoyed bowling and he was proud to have had a 300 game! An avid fisherman, Jerry loved to spend time with his boys pan and trout fishing. His love of fishing and spending time outdoors created many memories for his grandchildren, too. Jerry was a talented woodworker and handcrafted many items for his children and grandchildren to cherish.
Jerry’s handprint will forever be on our hearts. He will be greatly missed by his sons and daughters-in-law: Jerry and Marisol Plaisted, Andy and Carleen Plaisted, Shawn and Angie Plaisted. His treasured grandchildren: Ariel, Lucas, Emillie, Ally and Parker. His brother Ernie (Sylvia) Plaisted; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law: Dawn (Jondale) Howey, Terri (Rick) Frerichs, Cindy (Don) Morgan, Scott (Peg) Peters, Dean (Mary) Peters, Gary (Hacha) Peters, Dwight (Tracy) Peters, Brion Peters and Glenn Baker; several nieces, nephews, cousins also survive. Jerry was predeceased by his parents, his wife Susan; a grandson Drew Plaisted; and siblings: Ellnor Cooper, Marian Page, Shirley Coldiron, Jean Krebs, Edwin Plaisted; sister-in- law: Linda Baker and brother-in-law: Jess Duane Peters.
Family and friends are invited to attend a period of visitation on Friday, Dec. 30 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Sutfin Funeral Chapel, 273 S. Main St., Nichols. A funeral service will follow at 4 p.m. at the funeral home. Those unable to attend Jerry’s service may watch a live stream of his home going at https://my.gather.app/remember/gerald-plaisted
Jerry will be laid to rest next to his wife in the spring in the Chemung Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting his guestbook at www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com
Those who wish may kindly consider a memorial contribution to the Alzheimer’s Association in loving memory of Gerald A. Plaisted, Sr.