It is with great sadness that the family announces that Amy Catherine Phillips, 48, originally from Waverly, N.Y. and most recently from Galveston, Texas, has gone to meet her beloved grandparents in heaven.
Amy was born in Towanda on Feb. 5, 1974. After moving to Waverly, she attended St. James Catholic School and graduated from Waverly Jr.-Sr. High School in 1992. Amy became a Licensed Practical Nurse, working at various nursing homes before spending many years as a valuable part of the incredibly close nursing family on the Behavioral Science Unit of St. Joseph’s Hospital in Elmira, NY. She made and maintained many strong friendships from her years at St. Joe’s to this day.
In 2000, Amy gave birth to her first daughter, Susan Budetti, and in 2020, Susan gave birth to Amy’s first grandchild, her beloved Isaiah, who recently turned 2. Amy lived in Ithaca, NY until 2002 and then moved to Overland Park, Kansas where she lived and worked until 2009. In Kansas she met Burt. They eventually married and through this union, three more beautiful daughters joined her family. Esme (16) and the Irish Twins, Elizabeth (9) and Hope (8). By this time Amy and her family had moved to Katy, TX, leaving behind forever the cold winters of Upstate New York. Apparently it doesn’t take long to consider a 68 degree day too cold not to wear a jacket.
Amy became an MDS Coordinator in the nursing home system, and quickly became one of the most talented and sought after MDS coordinators in Texas. In 2018, she reached her dream of living near the beach, moving to Galveston Island and purchasing a home with Eric. Amy and Eric Harris were married in a very small and joyful ceremony on the beach in September 2021. Amy loved working with Eric through his DJ service, attending his musical performances with his sister, and entertaining people with music on the beach, all while working at AccentCare Texas Home Health & Hospice during the day. Eric and Amy recently started an electric bike rental business to service the thriving tourist industry on Galveston Island. Amy had more than one job more often than not, because she had a strong work ethic, and enjoyed the connections she made through her work, and was happiest when she was busy.
Besides being an excellent nurse, Amy was an excellent mother, grandmother, sister, daughter, niece, aunt, cousin, and friend. She is survived by her husband Eric Harris, her mother, Katherine Phillips, her Uncle Kevin Goode, her Aunt Susan, her favorite sibling Susan (Derek) Dawson, her sisters Julia (Arthur) Price, Bonnie Phillips, and brother Joseph Bruno. Her sisters provided her with many treasured nieces and nephews.
She also leaves behind her best friends Tara Manning Finlay, Stephanie Rae Dahnert and Wendy Ervay Dietterich, and her father’s wife Sylvia, and all the family she was welcomed into with open arms on that side. Amy had many special friends in Texas and around the country who love and miss her greatly.
She is predeceased by her beloved grandparents Thomas and Catherine Goode, her adoptive father, William Phillips and most recently her father Bo Maynard.
Amy’s family and friends are heartbroken at her loss. She is remembered for her dry humor, her ready helpfulness, and for always being up for an adventure. She had a special way of remembering funny things that happened and of reminding us of these things in exact detail when we were feeling down and needed to laugh. Inside jokes were her specialty and we all have our particular favorites that we still remember decades after they happened. Her laugh, her smile, and her love will be remembered by all who were lucky enough to know her. We will miss her calling us on our birthdays to sing her irreverent birthday songs, texting us dry jokes, and we will especially miss hearing her tell us she loved us. We know she is with her grandparents in heaven, watching down on all of us, ready to send us little reminders of our moments together when we least expect it. But we won’t need reminding because she will never, ever, be forgotten.
A memorial service will be held at Saint James Catholic Church on Clark Street in Waverly on Saturday April 30, 2022 at 11 a.m. If you would like to send flowers, in honor of Amy’s lifetime of working in nursing homes, we will distribute the flowers to local nursing homes after the service. A private burial will follow the service.