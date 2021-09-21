Robert (Bob) A. Moughan, 73, Endwell, N.Y., died Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, peacefully at home, surrounded by his wife and children.
Born Jan. 1, 1948, in Pittston, Pa., he was the firstborn son of William and Eva Yanchik Moughan.
Bob was predeceased by his parents, his father-in-law and mother-in-law John and Dorothy Bonning, his sister Mary Moughan, his brother-in-law John Mankus, sister-in-law Donna Dietrich, and nephew William Mankus.
He is survived by his best friend and soulmate of 50 years, his wife, Barbara (Bonning) Moughan; their children Shanon (Greg) Chambers, Erin (Dan) Bardeen, and Timothy (Kari Anne Birch) Moughan; five grandchildren, Carleigh and Eva Chambers and Maggie, William, and Colin Bardeen; sister Grace Mankus; brother and sister-in-law William and Lila Moughan; sister-in-law and brother-in-law Beverly and Robert Cornell; brother-in-law David Dietrich; special friend George Shea; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.
Bob graduated from Sayre High School Class of 1966 and received his master’s degree in Business Education from the State University at Albany. Bob loved teaching and was a proud Business Teacher at Owego Free Academy for 33 years. After retirement, he could not stay away from teaching, and taught at Ridley Lowell and SUNY Broome. He enjoyed playing tennis and all the friends he made on the court, especially his frequent matches with Ralph Muro.
Bob was a dedicated husband, father, grandfather, friend, and teacher, who made a lasting impression with his kind, soft-spoken manner, wonderful laugh, and smile.
Bob was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 1997. Since then, he has had good years and difficult years. Through it all he has always shown strength and never lost his sense of humor. Bob and his family could not have made it through without the support from family, many friends, and the OFA family. They are grateful for all the love, support, and prayers throughout the years. Special thanks to Lourdes Hospice, Dr. Joseph Readling, Dr. Frank Floyd, and Dr. Ramanujan.
A funeral Mass will be offered at the Church of the Holy Family, 3600 Phyllis St., Endwell, on Friday at 10 a.m.
The family will receive friends at the Coleman & Daniels Funeral Home, 300 E. Main St., Endicott, on Thursday from 5-7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in memory of Bob can be made to Mercy House of the Southern Tier, 212 North McKinley Ave., Endicott, NY 13760. To sign the tribute wall, please visit www.colemananddaniels.com.