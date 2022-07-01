Mary Ann Bata sadly passed away in her sleep on Monday, June 27, 2022 at the age of 62 in Waverly, New York.

Mary Ann is survived by her mother and step father, Margaret Bata McCracken and Richard McCracken; her daughter, Rai-Leigh Benjamin; her grandchildren Daija Rai Foux and Jonas James Wheeler; former spouse, Steven D. Benjamin, Jr.; her half brother and sister in law, Tracey and Kate Vanderpool; her sister in law, Gloria Vanderpool; her nieces Janae (Curtis) Hicks, Stacey (Lee) Vanderpool, and Mia (Jeff) Root; her nephew Caleb (fiance Kelsey Novak) Vanderpool; her uncle and aunt Billy and Laura Benjamin; her uncle and aunt Jack and Sandy Vanderpool and several cousins. She is predeceased by her half brother, Pete Vanderpool; her father, James Bata; her grandmother Mary Wood; her uncle Robert and aunt Janet Benjamin; her aunts, Anne and Cleone; and her best friend Denise Bouse.

Mary Ann was born on October 8, 1959 in Ashley, North Dakota to her mother, father and 2 half brothers. She graduated from Towanda Area High School in 1977 and was a member of the swim team.She went on to attend Mansfield University where she studied early childhood development.

She was married in May of 1982, became a mother in May of 1983 and later opened a daycare in Monroeton, PA where she cared for many children. She went on to work for Serve Inc., helping handi-capable members of the community. She was also employed by Mills Pride.

Mary Ann enjoyed being with her grandchildren who lovingly referred to her as “Mimi”. She was talented in art, with many creative skills. She had a passion for antiques and searching for treasures at flea markets and thrift stores.

She had a smile that could light up a room and a laugh you could never forget. Her style was admired by many. She will be deeply missed by her friends, family and all who knew her.

A private burial will be held at the Bradford County Memorial Park where she will be laid to rest near her father. A Memorial Gathering for friends and family will be held in the fall; details yet to be announced. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in her honor to Child Hunger Outreach Partners (C.H.O.P.) at 2 Elizabeth Street, in Towanda, PA 18848. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting http://www.bowenfuneralhomes.com