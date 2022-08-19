Shane C. Sackett, 46, of Waverly, N.Y., went home to be with the Lord Tuesday August 16, 2022, at his home following an extended illness.
He was born on October 25, 1975, in Sayre, Pa., the son of Stephen Sackett and Linda Cass.
Shane was a Veteran of the US Navy. He liked to run marathons. Shane went to Washington and ran in the Marine Corp marathon and finished. AA involvement was one of the things he was most proud of. Shane really enjoyed Thursday night men’s group meeting at church. He was involved with a lot of sports including football, basketball, wrestling, and lifting weights. Shane loved his dog, Bailey.
He is predeceased by his paternal grandparents and maternal grandmother.
Shane is survived by his parents William and Linda Cass, Stephen Sackett and Sandy Clark, his two daughters Kierstyn and Ryinn, and their mothers Renee Travis and Amy Johnston, his brother Stephen (Heejung) Sackett, his sister Danelle Forbes, his niece and nephews Andrew, Victoria, and Daniel, and several aunts, uncles, and cousins, and numerous good friends.
Family and friends may call Wednesday, Aug 24, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Encounter Church, 85 Freedom Lane, Milan, PA 18831 where a service will immediately follow at 7pm with Pastor Kevin Kline officiating.
Memorial donations may be made in his memory to Encounter Church at 85 Freedom Lane, Milan, PA 18831 or through www.encounterchurchpa.com
The family is being cared for by Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Athens, Pa.
For those wishing to send condolences, or sign the E-guestbook, you may do so by visiting (www.loweryfuneralhome.com)