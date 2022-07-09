Winifred P. Hetherton of Elmira, Age 98, passed away on Monday, July 4, 2022.
Winifred was born in Van Etten, N.Y. a daughter of Herman and Ellen (Peppard) Porter.
She is predeceased by her first husband Paul Stafford, second husband John Hetherton, sons, Gary and William Stafford, brothers and sisters-in-law, Ellsworth and Mildred Porter, George and Ann Porter, sisters and brothers-in-law, Marion and Robert Wild, Lois and Leo Balander, son-in-law Stanley Glowacki, companion Charles Farmer. Winnie is survived by her daughters, Jacqueline Glowacki of Lilburn GA and Jennifer Barton of Elmira with her children, Elizabeth Generas and Alan Barton; nieces and nephews, Patricia, Susan, Sharon, Monica, Mary Kay, Marie and Dale.
Winnie retired from Ryder’s Kitchens after 42 years of service.
Services will be held for Winnie on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at St. Patrick’s Church, 604 Park Place, Elmira. There will be one hour of visitation from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. Interment, with committal prayers, will take place at St. James Cemetery, Elm Street, Waverly NY following the Mass.
In lieu of flowers those wishing may remember Winnie with a donation to Sisters of Mercy, N.Y., Pennsylvania, Pacific West Community Development Office, 625 Abbott Road, Buffalo NY 14220-2092, or to a charity of one’s choice.