Beatrice Louise Gowan, 85, a lifetime resident of Athens Pa., died Sunday, September 12, 2021 following an extended illness.
The youngest of 5 children, Beatrice was born on April 18, 1936 in Athens Pa. to Cecil and Flossie (Withey) Humphrey. She attended Athens High School. Beatrice married George Gowan in 1953 and together they had 6 children. After retirement she traveled the country in their RV with George and their dogs. She loved sight seeing and taking pictures of the beautiful countryside. When they weren’t traveling, Beatrice loved spending time with her family, her dogs and bird watching.
Beatrice was preceded in death by her parents, Cecil and Flossie, her sisters, Amelia Forbes, Marjorie Templeton and Marie Short and her brother Rodney.
Beatrice is survived by her children William (Carol) Gowan, Bonnie Gowan, Sherry (Joe) Jamison, Deborah (Allan) West, George (Janet) Gowan Jr and Wendy Gowan. Her grandchildren Kelle Motsko, Jason Gowan, Jamie Gowan, Bryan Miller, Brenton Miller, Brandon Miller, Kelsey Jamison, Joey Jamison, Nate West, Jessica Shiposh, Sheena Harper, Zachery Gowan, Stacy Cannivino, Mindy Wolcott and Ruby Wolcott. She is also survived by 25 Great Grandchildren and 7 Great Great Grandchildren, as well as numerous cousins nieces and nephews.
Per Beatrice’s personal request there will be no funeral services.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of The Thomas Cremation and Funeral Service, 1297 Elmira St., Sayre, Pa. Those wishing to leave a sympathy message may do so at thomascremationfuneralservice.com.