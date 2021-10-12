Arthur Floyd Porter, 83, of Barton, N.Y., died on Oct. 8, 2021 with his wife by his side.
Art was born on Feb. 22, 1938, to the late Sarah (Wells) and Floyd F. Porter. He is predeceased by his brothers, Donald, Gerald and John Porter.
Arthur worked at Porter’s Sand and Gravel for his brother, Ralph, for many years until he retired in 2000. Before that, he worked for the Village of Waverly Street Department. He was always a very hard worker. He always loved the outdoors. He enjoyed mowing and taking care of his yard. It always looked neat. He enjoyed being with his family. He was a wonderful husband, father, uncle, grandfather and great-grandfather. He will be missed by all who knew him. His smile could light up a room. It was contagious.
He is survived by his wife, Alice Porter, of 63 years; sons, Dale (Candy) Porter of Lockwood, Robert (Debbie) Porter of Waverly, Floyd (Jayne) Porter of Missouri, and Beth (William) Babcock of Nichols. He had 12 grandchildren: Wayne, Darren, Julia, Christina, Eric, Danielle, Travis, Alicia Porter, Christopher and Patrick Hildebrant, and Nicholas and Logan Babcock. There are 18 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brothers, Ralph (Nancy) Porter, and Harold Porter of South Waverly and a sister-in-law, Virginia Johnston of Sayre, Pa.
There will be no services at this point. A memorial may be held later.