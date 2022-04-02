Bob Lee, Age 84, of Columbia Crossroads, Pa. passed away at home on March 31, 2022. He was born Jan. 3, 1938 in Evergreen, Pa. to the late Roy and Rosa (Chilson) Lee. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brothers Jacob, Cameron, Clayton, Perry and Joseph Lee and sisters Genevieve (Elmer) Clark, Mildred (Warren) Brown, Beatrice (Albert) Simons, and Anna (Aubrey) Cole.
Bob is survived by sisters Ruth (Kenneth) Shipman and Susan (Richard) Comstock, brother-in-law Aubrey Cole, sisters-in-law Grace (Clayton) Lee and Jeannine (Joseph) Fields, and many nieces and nephews.
He lived many of his teen years with his sister Bea and family in East Smithfield, working for farmers and neighbors, learning many life-long lessons of a handyman. His love of the outdoors eventually led to his lifelong occupation as a logger. Eventually, he built his own home in East Smithfield, where he lived until his passing.
Bob loved hunting, fishing and music. He played the harmonica beautifully and wrote many of his own songs. In his younger years, many likened his voice to that of Bing Crosby. Bob was a kind-hearted man who will be missed by many.
Family and friends are invited to call Tuesday, April 5, 2022 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Roberts Funeral Home, Inc. 279 Main Street Wellsburg, NY 14894. Bob’s services will be held at the conclusion of calling hours at 11 AM. Interment will be in Ashland Cemetery, Wellsburg, NY. Memorials in Bob’s memory may be made to the St. Jude’s Cancer Research, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.