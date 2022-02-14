Mary J. Bowen, 93, formerly of Waverly, NY, passed away on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022 after a long battle with Alzheimer’s Disease at the Chemung County Nursing Facility in Elmira, NY.
Mary was born on Nov. 14, 1928, the daughter of the late Clarence and Marion Wheeland Hollon.
She was predeceased by her only sibling, Jeremiah C. Hollon and his wife, Mildred.
Mary is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Rose and Dan Eiklor of Waverly, NY; son James Bowen of Liverpool, NY; four grandchildren, Jeremy Bowen, Allison Bowen-Brookhart, Eric (Angel) Eiklor, Amy Eiklor; five great-grandchildren; and two nephews.
Mary grew up in Towanda, PA, graduating from St. Agnes Catholic School, Class of 1947. She became a Registered Nurse after graduating from the Arnot Ogden School of Nursing in 1951. Mary enjoyed a stellar nursing career working at the Tioga General Hospital, the Tioga Nursing Home in Waverly, the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, and finally the Elmira Psychiatric Center from which she retired in 1990. Mary had a great passion for travel. Whether on an extensive trip far from home or a local senior citizens day trip, Mary loved to be on the go.
Friends are invited to call at the McKee Memorial Chapel, 462 Fulton St., Waverly, on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022 from 10 to 11 a.m. A memorial service to honor Mary’s life will be held there following the calling hours at 11 a.m.
Memorial donations may be made in Mary’s name to Stray Haven Humane Society & SPCA, 194 Shepard Rd., Waverly, NY 14892.