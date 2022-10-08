Johnn Newton Ballentine, 79, of Athens Township, Pa. passed away Wednesday evening, Oct. 5, 2022, at his home following declining health. John was born in Wallace Township, Chester County, Pa. on Oct. 9, 1942, the son of the late James M. Ballentine and Dorothy Erma Draper Ballentine. He grew up on a farm in Downingtown, PA and was a 1960 graduate of Downingtown High School.
Johnn began his working career as a certified welder and in early years was employed by North American Car in Sayre, PA. He later operated his own garage and auto body shop at his home for many years until health issues no longer permitted him to continue. Johnn enjoyed farming, working on equipment, hunting, and had a great love for animals.
He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Constance “Connie” Kulsicavage Ballentine whom he married on Aug. 6, 1977, in Athens, Pa., his son, Creig Ballentine of Elverson, Pa., daughter, Cherin (Tom) Leinweber of Tucson, AZ, step grandson, Michael Leinweber, brother, Paul M. Ballentine (Norma Lines) of Ulster, Pa., and uncles, Thomas Ballentine of Coatesville, Pa. and Hank Ballentine of Tennessee.
A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family. The family suggests that contributions may be directed to the Happy Tails No-Kill Animal Shelter, Inc., P.O. Box 68, Towanda, PA 18848 in Johnn Newton Ballentine’s memory.
The Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home of Towanda, PA is assisting Johnn’s Family with arrangements. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.