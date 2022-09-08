Duane C. Wolcott, 86, of Sayre, Pa., was welcomed into the arms of the Lord on Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, at Robert Packer Hospital following a brief illness.
He was born on Nov. 19, 1935, in Sayre, Pa., the son of the late Eugene and Stella (Hugo) Wolcott.
Duane was a Machine Operator at Anchor Glass for over 50 years, prior to his retirement. He loved spending time with his family at numerous events and outings and enjoyed hunting with his father-in-law, in his earlier years. He was instrumental in helping the Awana Program at the Calvary Baptist Church in Athens.
He is predeceased by his first wife, Naoma Cordner Wolcott, son-in-law; Leo Bentley, Jr., and brothers; Donald Wolcott and LaVerne Wolcott.
Duane is survived by his wife; Henny LaMontagne-Wolcott at home, daughter; Lynette Bentley, son; Lynn Wolcott, daughter; Lynda (Steve) Cooper, stepdaughter Janelle (Gary) LaMontagne-Park, stepson; Kyle (Sue) LaMontagne, 9 grandchildren, and 21 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brothers; Edward (Monica) Wolcott and Kenneth (Beverly) Wolcott, sister-in-law Sharon Wolcott, special cousin; Carolyn Coons, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A Time of Visitation for friends and family will be held on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main Street, Athens, Pa. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 12 p.m. with the Rev. Jeff Bisher officiating.
Burial will follow in Tioga Point Cemetery, Athens, Pa.
Memorial donations may be made in Duane’s name to: St. Jude’s Children Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or www.stjude.org or Boys Town, PO Box 8000, Boystown, NE 68010 or www.boystown.org or a charity of one’s choice.