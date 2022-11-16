Betty J. (Blake) Arnold, 83, of Athens, Pa., passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre, from complications due to colon cancer.
She was born April 4, 1939, in Canton, PA, the daughter of the late Daniel L. and Nellie M. (Kinner) Blake.
Betty was a long-time resident of Page Manor, made many long-time friends while residing there and volunteered in the kitchen. She was previously employed as a Maid in the Hospitality Industry in Florida. She was a volunteer at the Athens Senior Center. Betty loved to read, especially James Patterson’s books, and loved watching her soap operas on CBS every day. She also had a passion for sewing, especially making clothes.
She is predeceased by her daughter Debbie Pitt and sister Margie Quattrini.
Betty is survived by her children Robert Arnold, Lucinda (Calvin) Bird, Jenny (Doug) Nash, Vanessa (John III) Hiers, Richard Arnold, and Billy Jo Arnold, grandchildren Holly (Richard) Egan, Michael (Kimberly) Shafer, Rachel (Ryan) Arieux, Christopher Pitt, Teresa Nash, Bridget Nash, Jacob Hiers, Shawn Hiers, and Kailee Hiers, great grandchildren Ayden and Dylan Egan, Kayden and Maddox Shafer, Skyla Murray and Hayden Arieux, sister Christine Sampson, and special friend Theresa Tunnicliff.
Following Betty’s wishes, there will be no services. The family is being assisted by Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Athens, Pa.
Memorial donations may be made in Betty’s name to the Spaulding Memorial Library, 724 South Main Street, Athens, PA 18810 for the purchase of a James Patterson book.