Joyce (Bennett) Tracy (95) of Waverly, NY passed away Monday, April 24, 2023 at the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, Pa. after a short illness.
Joyce was born in Waverly, NY on July 27, 1927, the daughter of Joseph and Grace
(Riley) Bennett. She was a graduate of Waverly High School, class of 1944 and graduated nursing schools in Buffalo, NY, and Binghamton, NY. She worked as a nurse at the Packer for 17 years, retiring in 1990.
She is survived by her sons Vance (Shirley), Miles (Sue), and Paul (Mona), grandchildren, Joellen, Carrie, Ryan, Nicholas, Michael, Stephen, and Meghan; six-great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews. She is also survived by sisters Betty McCann of Austin, Texas and Joann Kester of Bath, NY.
Joyce was predeceased by her parents, husband, Richard (of 62 years), and infant daughter, Sharon, and daughter-in-law, Toni.
She was a faithful member of Athens Episcopal Trinity Church. She enjoyed living at Elderwood Assisted Living where she had many friends and participated in several activities. She enjoyed knitting and needlework and watching the Hallmark channel. Per Joyce’s wishes, there will be no calling hours. A graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family.
Those wishing to remember Joyce may make donations in her name to Athens Episcopal Trinity Church or the charity of their choice. Memories and condolences for the family may be shared by visiting her guest book at www.tiogapointcremation.com .
Caring assistance is being provided by Cooley-Tioga Point Cremation & Burial Options, Inc. 802 N. Main St., Athens, PA 18810.