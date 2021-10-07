Howard Wilson Skinner, Jr. passed away peacefully on Monday, October 4, 2021, in Sayre, PA after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease. He was 92 years old. Howard was born on March 8, 1929, in Sayre, PA to Howard Wilson Skinner Sr. and Elizabeth (Williams) Skinner. A lifelong area resident, Howard graduated from Waverly High School in 1947. Shortly after graduating high school Howard enlisted in the military, proudly serving his country as a member of the United States Air Force during the Korean War. Upon leaving the Air Force, he enrolled and graduated from Elmira College, Elmira NY earning a degree in business administration and began a long and successful career in banking.
In his late twenties, he met the love of his life, Betty Louise Driscoll of Sayre, PA, and they were married on August 24, 1957. After initially settling in Sayre, they moved to Milan, PA to continue raising their growing family. Throughout his career Howard took great pride and passion in helping other families achieve their hopes and dreams. He ascended to the role of President of the Farmers National Bank of Athens, PA, and finished his career in 1994 as an executive of the Citizens & Northern Bank of Wellsboro, PA.
Howard had a wide range of personal interests, including working outside in his yard, reading books, traveling, and listening to Dixieland jazz music. He also had a love for automobiles, especially sports cars. Howard instilled in his children a love and appreciation for education and took great pride and personal satisfaction in seeing all his children graduate from college. But most important to him was being a kind and dependable father and husband and spending time with and looking after his family.
Howard is survived by his wife Betty of Milan, PA; sons (and daughters-in-law) James Skinner of Harrisburg, PA (Alesia); Doug Skinner of Exton, PA (Rosanna); and David Skinner of New Bern, SC (Shelley); and daughter (and son-in-law) Beth D’Ambrosio of Amherst, Ohio (Sam), as well as twelve grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and six nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be private. The family asks that memorial donations be sent to the Spalding Memorial Library-Tioga Point Museum, 724S Main St #1, Athens, PA 18810.
