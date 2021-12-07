Marcene Ann (Farrell) Sprowls passed away peacefully on Dec. 1.
Born on Aug. 5, 1952 to Albert and Anna (Rheam) Farrell in Reedsville, Pa., Marcy was the salutatorian of the 1970 class of Kishacoquillas High School. She attended The Pennsylvania State University, earning a bachelor’s in Biology. She enjoyed a fulfilling career as a respiratory therapist at Robert Packer Hospital for many years before retiring to raise her children. Marcy was a member of the Sayre Christian Church and played the organ. Her hobbies included gardening, teaching piano lessons, insect collecting, reading, snuggling with her kitties, and knitting.
Marcy is predeceased by her parents and her brother Dennis Lee.
Marcy is survived by her husband James, her children Sara (Charles Donaghy) and David (Keeley Lowell), her granddaughter Kaylea Donaghy, her brother Albert B (Ben), (Margaret), niece Angela Farrell, as well as many in-laws, including nieces, nephews, and cousins on the Sprowls side.
A memorial service will be held at the Sayre Christian Church, 427 South Keystone Ave., on Monday, Dec. 20. Family and friends will be received at 10 a.m., with a service following at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Stray Haven Humane Society, 194 Shepard Road, Waverly, NY 14892, www.strayhavenspca.org; or Bradford County Humane Society, US-220, Ulster, PA 18850.
Memories and condolences for the family may be shared by visiting her guest book at www.tiogapointcremation.com. Caring assistance is being provided by Cooley-Tioga Point Cremation & Burial Options, Inc., 802 N. Main St., Athens, Pa.