Irene E. Bishop, well known Ulster businesswoman and resident, passed away peacefully in the presence of family, Tuesday evening, Sept. 6, 2022, at her home.
Irene was born in Asylum Township, PA on May 7, 1932, the daughter of Emmett Spencer and Mable Wood Spencer. She was a graduate of SRU High School and in early years was employed by various garment manufacturing businesses in the area.
On June 25, 1954, Irene married Jack Bishop in Towanda, P.a. In 1964, the couple moved to Ulster to make their home and establish their family operated produce and grocery store. After the 1972 flood, Irene and Jack added 3 tables to the grocery store and so began Bishop’s Family Restaurant. Irene’s recipes and home cooking were the foundation for their successful business that drew people from miles away for decades, especially for a slice of pie.
Irene taught her skills in the kitchen to everyone she could and when it came time for retirement in 1996, her daughter and son in law were able to continue the family traditions at the restaurant for 24 more years. When Irene wasn’t at the restaurant she could be found preserving and canning produce from the family’s garden, fishing and reeling in the biggest catch, golfing, or in her sewing room.
Irene was especially talented at sewing and quilting. Her kids and grandkids have closets full of her beautiful quilts that will be cherished forever. During their retirement years, Irene and Jack spent their winter months in Florida where they were able to continue enjoying their favorite activities with their fellow snowbirds.
Irene’s life revolved around her family and raising them was her absolute joy. She especially loved following her children and later grandchildren and great grandchildren in their many school and social activities, rarely missing these special events.
Irene is survived by her beloved husband of 68 years, Jack, their children, Steve Bishop and wife Teri, Andrew Bishop and wife Jackie, Cheri Walker and husband Franklin, grandchildren, Stephanie (Michael) Thetga, Jeff (Alicia) Bishop, Malisa Bishop (Ryan), Elizabeth Bishop (Kyle), Dustin (Lauren) Bishop, Samantha (Gavin) Fairlie, Bud (Patty) Walker, great grandchildren, Garret, Duncan, Mason, Colson, Shane, Bryn, Carly, Whitten, and Chancey, her sister, Joyce Benjamin, brother, Michael (Donna) Spencer, sister-in-law, Laura Spencer, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and many good friends.
In addition to her parents, Irene was predeceased by her son, Donald E. Bishop, brothers, Edward Spencer, Richard Spencer, Henry David Spencer, Bernard Spencer, sisters, Myrtle Harding, and Marion Jefferson, sisters-in-law, Loretta Spencer, Lisa Spencer, and Anne Spencer, brothers-in-law, George Jefferson and Jerry Benjamin.
A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family. There are no calling hours.
Interment will be in the Ulster Cemetery. The family suggests that contributions please be directed to the Ulster Cemetery Association, P.O. Box 337, Ulster, PA 18850 in memory of Irene E. Bishop.
