Mark A. “Marko” Ward, 52, of Chemung passed away on Monday, March 27, 2023 at the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, Pa.
He was predeceased by his father, Donald Ward; baby brother, Donald Ward; maternal grandparents, Marguerite and William Duff; his paternal grandparents, Newell and Florence Ward; and his uncle Larry Ward.
Mark is survived by his mother, Patricia Duff Ward; his wife, Allison Slater Ward of Chemung; his children, Zachary Ward of Elmira, Christina (Daniel Worden) Ward of Owego and Erin Ward of Waverly; his step-children, Tyler (Nikki) Schutt of Waverly and Mackenzie Schutt of Chemung; his brothers, Daniel (Kimberly) Ward of Pine City and Matthew Ward of Pine City; grandchildren, Aria Rose Ward and Nora Rose Worden; his step-granddaughter, Delaney Schutt; along with several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Mark was born in Elmira and graduated from Southside High School in the Class of 1989 where he met and married his high school sweetheart and mother of his children, Colleen Ward. He proudly served in the United States Marine Corps from 1989 to 1993 as a machine gunner in multiple countries. Mark worked for the United State Post Office as a legendary mailman for 26 years. He enjoyed golfing, fishing and spending time at Cayuta Lake. He was well-known for spreading joy through his kindness and generosity. He was a lifetime member of the VFW and a member of the Waverly American Legion and the Catholic War Vets.
A time of calling will be held on Saturday, April 1, 2023 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, New York.
A funeral service to honor Mark’s life will be held at 12 p.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, New York with Pastor Tyson Wahl officiating. Burial will be held in Glenwood Cemetery in the spring.
For those unable to attend the services, we will Live Stream the services at 12 p.m. at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com. Memorial donations may be made in Mark’s name to St. Jude Childrens Hospital or the Shriners Hospital. Those wishing to send a message of sympathy to Mark’s family may visit our Facebook page or at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com