Vinny Snyder, of Owego, NY., entered her heavenly home unexpectedly of natural causes at her home on March 19, 2023. Vinny was born September 3, 1954 in Beaver, OK, the daughter of Calvin K. and Violet Pearl Duvall.
She was a graduate of Sayre High School and Business College in Camden, NJ. Vinny was employed at Paxar in Sayre, Safety Klean in Athens, OP Tech Environmental in Waverly, and Upstate Shredding in Owego before retiring.
She was an avid gardener and loved her many flowers and enjoyed all the many birds and wildlife that came to her home. She loved caring for her home and gatherings with family and friends. She also enjoyed being part of the Southern Tier Enduro Riders along with her husband. She had great fun supporting her husband and his friends as they participated in motorcycle races.
Vinnywas predeceased by;her father, Calvin K. Duvall, her mother, Violet Pearl Duvall Salsman, her loving stepfather, Howard Salsman, her brother, Don Duvall, and her beloved pets, especially Beeper.
She is survived by; her loving husband Scott Snyder, her sister-in-law Dee Brenner, her brothers Denzil (Linda) Duvall from Tryone, OK. and Calvin ( Joanne) Duvall from Climber, Pa., her sisters; Lorraine Walker from St. Joseph, MO, Ella (Jack) Belles from Hubert, NC., and step-sister-in-law Sandy Salsman from Sayre, Pa. and also her beloved dog Bowie. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews who all had a big place in her heart.
A Celebration of Life will take place on June 11, 2023 at 2 p.m. at Roundtop Park.
Donations can be made to a local animal shelter of your choice and will be greatly appreciated.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of The Thomas Cremation and Funeral Service, 1297 Elmira St., Sayre, Pa. Those wishing to leave a sympathy message for Vinny’s family may do so at thomascremationfuneralservice.com