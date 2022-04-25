Summer R. Lowery, 18, of Waverly passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at home.
She was predeceased by her father, Morris Lowery; and her brothers, Cody Lowery and Justin Lowery.
Summer is survived by her loving mother, April Lowery of Waverly; siblings, Ryan (Hope) Lantz of Elmira and Autumn Lowery of Waverly; grandmother, Connie Woodruff of Barton; grandfather, James (Bonnie) Woodruff of Owego; aunt, Linda (Jeremy) Wilkinson of Ulster; uncles, Jonnie Woodruff of Sayre and Jason (Debbie) Lowery of York, PA; niece, Ada, Summer; nephews, Jescey and Kaden; along with many other cousins and friends.
Summer was born in Sayre, PA and was set to graduate from Waverly High School in the Class of 2022. She was a member of the National Honor Society and was taking College prep classes to attend Corning Community College. She was a member of the Waverly High School Band where she played the Saxophone. She loved to listen to music, play keyboard and football. She loved to go fishing with her dad, her dad also encouraged her and she played football.
A memorial service to honor Summer's life will be held on Friday, April 29, 2022 at 3:30 PM at the Christian Life Church, 207 Broad Street, Waverly, New York with Pastor Bill Hubert officiating.