Robert James Patrician, 84, of Towanda Pa., passed away peacefully at home on April 1, 2023.
Bob was born in Sayre Pa. on Sep. 24, 1938, the son of the late John and Leonella (Panichi) Patrician of Monroeton Pa. Bob grew up in Monroeton and graduated from Towanda High School with the Class of 1956. In 1960 he graduated from Penn State University.
For two years, he taught Math and Science classes at Neshaminy High School in Bucks County Pa., where he met his future wife, Carimar Shultz, who was a Student Teacher at the school.
He returned to Towanda to begin his career at GTE Sylvania where he started as a Chemist, worked in the Spectroscopy Lab and retired 25 years later as Assistant Director of Research and Development.
Bob was very active in the Corning Section of the American Chemical Society, serving as Chairman for a number of years. He was a member of the Towanda Elks, and the Towanda Country Club where he served on the Board and enjoyed his favorite past-time playing golf at Towanda and other clubs with his regular foursome, for over 40 years. He also loved reading and served as a Trustee on the Towanda Public Library Board. He and Carimar looked forward to attending many Penn State home football games, tailgating with close friends, and traveling to Bowl games.
In 1967 Bob and Carimar were married in the Bower Memorial Church in Berwick Pa. They moved into their current Towanda home in 1968, where they celebrated their 56th wedding anniversary this past January.
During their retirement years, they enjoyed traveling and spending good times on Sanibel Island and at their lakeside cottage in Ontario.
Bob was predeceased by his grandparents Angelo and Rose Panichi and his younger brother Jim.
He is survived by his wife Carimar, his brother Dr. Thomas Patrician of Monroeton, his sister Rose Jackson (Stanley) of Walnut Creek CA, nieces Nicole Gorman (Scott) of San Mateo CA, Dr. Erica Jackson (Bryce Dille) of Burlingame CA, his sister-in-law Marcy Sabatini (Joseph) of Manikin-Sabot VA, nieces JoAnn Sabatini of Richmond VA, Sandy Sabatini of GlenAllen VA, nephews Joseph Sabatini II of Manakin-Sabot VA, John Sabatini (Jennifer) of Louisburg NC, and nephew/God-son James A. (Tony) Sabatini (Lynne) of Powhatan VA. He is also survived by close cousins Sandra Ferguson of Sarasota FL and Dr. Zeno Chicarilli (Maureen) of Guilford CT and by many friends and much-loved great nieces, great nephews and second cousins.
Long-time family friend The Rev. Carl Hill will conduct a grave-side memorial service Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at 11:30 a.m. at the Bradford County Memorial Park, 20452 Route 6 (west from Towanda).
Those who wish to honor Bob’s memory may do so by directing contributions to the Towanda Public Library, 104 Main St., Towanda PA. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.