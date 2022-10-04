When someone you love becomes a memory, the memory becomes a treasure.
Bryon K. Clymer, 58, of Sayre, Pa. went home to be with his Lord following a brief illness on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. Bryon was born on July 8, 1964 in Waverly, NY a son of the late Calvin “Sam” and Junko (Nakayama) Clymer.
At the age of 17, he left school and proudly enlisted into the US Navy where he served his country for ten years. As an electrical tradesman, Bryon owned and operated his own company. He treasured his family, loved to spoil his grandchildren, tending to his farm (on his tablet) and playing ball with his dog Trooper.
Bryon was a devoted member of the Chemung Christian Fellowship Church.
Bryon will be greatly missed by his family; his loving wife of 37 years, Carol (Gorton) Clymer; his children: Joshua Clymer and partner Stephanie; Joseph Clymer; Jessica and her husband Christopher Bailey. The apple of his eyes, his grandchildren: Michaela Clymer, Emma Barnhart, Mason Green, Mackenzie Green, McKinley Green and Michael Clymer; Samuel Bailey, Oliver Bailey and Irelynn Bailey. His siblings: Gary Clymer, Robert (Sue) Clymer, Janet (Fred) Brown. Several nieces, nephews and cousins also survive. Bryon was welcomed into heaven by his parents; his brother Richard Clymer; and sister-in-law: Roseanne Clymer.
Family and friends are invited to attend a period of visitation on Friday, Oct. 7 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Chemung Christian Fellowship Church, 726 Main St., Chemung, NY. A memorial service and celebration of his life will follow at 6 p.m.