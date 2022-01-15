Katelyn Ann Rowe, 30, of Athens, Pa passed away peacefully with close family by her side on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, at Robert Packer hospital Sayre, Pa.
She was born April 28, 1991, in Sayre, Pa, the daughter of Doug and Shannon Prough of Athens.
Katelyn was a 2011 graduate of Athens Area High School. Even through her struggles, her love and care for others never wavered. She had a knack for seeing the good in others, sometimes only seen by her. She was very creative with many talents including drawing and crocheting. She was very protective of her siblings and held a special bond with each one of them. Her greatest joy in life was her three beautiful children, whom she will watch over and guard throughout their lives.
She is predeceased by her maternal grandparents, Carol Chambers and Kevin Leonard, paternal grandparents Sherrol Rowe and Jack Rowe Sr., uncle Jon Rowe, and cousins Mikey Chambers and Oliver Morales.
Katelyn is survived by her children Jaelyn Michelle Oakley, Jerikk Douglas Jayne, and Keziah Acelyn Jayne, her parents Doug and Shannon Chambers Prough, brothers Korey Rowe, Austin King, Trevor Prough, and Zack Prough. sisters Ellie Prough, Chloe Rowe, and Ember Prough, a special Aunt who was like a big sister, Danielle Maracle, maternal grandfather Michael (Denise) Chambers, paternal grandparents Lewis and Anna Prough. She has many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins, lifelong friend Randi Stack and close friends Val MacDougall and Sherry Maye and her biological father Steven Rowe.
Katelyn finally is at peace, and I will hold her close within me. Please hold her close, as I do, in your spirit and in your heart.
A celebration of Katelyn’s life will be held at a later date. The family is being cared for by Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Athens, Pa.
Memorial donations may be made in Katelyn’s memory to a charity of one’s choice.