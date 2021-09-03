Geffrey L. “Geff” Dunfee, 73, of Hornell, N.Y. (Town of Howard), died Monday evening, Aug. 20, 2021, at St. James Hospital.
Born in Waverly, N.Y., on Oct. 31, 1947, he was the son of George and Laura (Peppard) Dunfee.
Geff grew up in Waverly and was a graduate of Waverly High School (Class of 1966). He was a veteran of the United States Army during the Vietnam Conflict, serving his country from 1968-1970 as a Commissioned Warrant Officer.
Following his Honorable Discharge from the Army, Geff resided in Hackensack, N.J., and was employed as a grocery store manager. He has been a resident of the Hornell-Howard area since the late 1970s and had been employed at the former Babcock Ladder in Bath and later worked at Philips Lighting in Bath. He retired about eight years ago.
Geff was an avid golfer and enjoyed working in his vegetable garden and watching NFL Football. In his younger years he enjoyed spending time outdoors and hunting. He had been a member of the VFW.
He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Laura Dunfee.
Surviving are two brothers, Michael Dunfee of Cape Canaveral, Fla., and George (Gloria) Dunfee III of Allen, Texas; two nephews, Zach Dunfee and Brian (Stephanie) Dunfee; one niece, Jodi (Sam) Procunier; twin great-nieces, Natalie Dunfee and Kaitlin Dunfee.
At Geff’s request, there will be no calling hours.
A memorial service with military honors will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 7 at 1 p.m. at the Bath National Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are in care of the Dagon Funeral Home, 38 Church St., Hornell, N.Y.
Geff’s family request that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his name be made to the American Cancer Society, 13 Beech St., Johnson City, NY 13790.