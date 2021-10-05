“Our lives go on without you, but nothing is the same. We try to hide our heartache, then someone speaks your name. Sad are the hearts that love you. Silent are the tears that fall. Living our lives without you is the hardest part of all.”
Stephan E. Jenkins, 52, passed away unexpectedly on Aug. 30, 2021.
Stephan was born Dec. 20, 1968 in Waverly, N.Y., the son of the late Cheryl (Mente) Keeler and the late Gary A. Huntzinger.
Stephan was a 1987 graduate of Waverly High School. He then went on to serve in the United States Air Force, as well as the United States Army. Steve was very proud and honored to have served his country. After his retirement from the military, Steve resided in Tampa, Fla., where he was a private investigator.
Steve will greatly be missed by his three children, son Eric Jenkins (Kelly) of Chicago, Ill., daughter Ashley Jenkins of Combined Locks, Wisc., and daughter Chelsea Hollister of North Carolina. His three grandchildren Kayleigh, Hailey and Riley. His sister Christine Leary (Mark) of Waverly, N.Y., sister Kathleen (Todd) Norton of Lakeland, Fla., brother Scott (Joan) Jenkins of Waverly, N.Y., and brother John Huntzinger (Jen) of Lakeland, Fla. His dear friend of many years and mother to Eric and Ashley, Kelly Jenkins. Several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
A private graveside service will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.
Those who wish may kindly consider a memorial contribution to your local American Legion, VFW or the Waverly Baseball Club, c/o Waverly High School.