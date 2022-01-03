Karl F. Wiles, Sr., 78, of Sayre, Pa. passed away on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022 at Robert Packer Hospital following a brief illness.
He was born on Jan. 30, 1943 in Sayre, Pa., the son of the late Victor and Anna (Johnson) Wiles.
Karl attended Sayre High School and worked for Ingersoll Rand for 38 years at the stockroom. He was a lifetime member of the VFW Post 1536 in Sayre. He loved to hunt and liked planting at the greenhouse. One of the activities he enjoyed most was fishing, especially with his family. Karl’s greatest joy in life was his family, especially his grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Karl was predeceased by his daughter Jackie Wiles, grandson Dakota Askew, daughter-in-law Nicole Wiles, sons-in-law Chris Corbin and Randy Kinner, three brothers, and three sisters.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Naomi Johnson Wiles; children Karl F. Wiles, Jr. and his companion April Mazza, Rozeann Wiles Corbin, Tammy Kinner and her companion Paul “P.T.” Blaasch, and Stephen Wiles and his wife Barbara; grandchildren Natasha Wiles, Nathan Wiles, Jeremy Corbin, Stephen Wiles and his wife Brianna, Brianna Frisbie, and Alexis Wiles; great-grandchildren Luke, Keegan, Addilyn, Tamara, and Addison; sister Eleanor Hakes; brother Arthur Wiles and his wife Ruth; loyal friend Richard Simmons, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A time of visitation will be held for family and friends on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 S. Main St., Athens, Pa. Funeral services will follow at 1 p.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. Linda Rogers officiating. Burial will follow in Tioga Point Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made in Karl’s memory to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 42040, Oklahoma City, OK 73123-3000 or by visiting donate3.cancer.org.