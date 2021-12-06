Selma S. Decker, 67, of Waverly passed away on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021 at the Robert Packer Hospital after a battle with COVID-19.

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a future date by the Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad St., Waverly, N.Y.

For up-to-date arrangements, visit the funeral home’s Facebook page or www.blauveltfuneralhome.com.

While there, private sympathy messages of remembrance may be sent to Selma’s family.

