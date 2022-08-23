A legend has passed away.
Peter S. Fariello passed away in his sleep in the early morning hours of Aug. 21, 2022, at home, with his family by his side.
Some of you may know Pete as a Sayre High School Art Teacher where throwing pottery on the wheel with his students was his favorite thing.
Others may know Pete from the time he owned ‘Pete’s Newsstand’ in downtown Sayre. “Hey Pete, how’s your feet?” was coined here by regular customer, John Calverec.
Many of you probably know him from the time he owned ‘The Barge’ (now Tanners) in Athens. Who can forget 10 cent wing nights and the music of AKA?
Some of you may have had him do some blacktop work for you with his business ‘E&K Construction’.
Later, he opened up ‘Pete’s Dog House’ in the building that formerly housed the newsstand. The Jubilee was what he was known for.
Through all of this, he owned and operated ‘Art Unlimited’ in downtown Sayre until his death. He loved making someone’s special treasure, piece of art, or needlework stand out in his meticulously cut mats and frames.
Pete was the epitome of the American dream being born first generation. He was ambitious, tenacious, and such a hard worker to provide for his family.
Those left behind knew him as husband, father, grandfather, brother, and uncle.
Born Jan. 20, 1947 in Queens, NY to Leo and Muriel Comar Fariello, his 42-year-old mother thought she had a tumor! Imagine her surprise, when she gave birth to an 11 lb. bouncing baby boy!
After graduating from John Adams High School in 1967, Pete joined the U.S. Navy as was the tradition of his older brothers. He served as a communication technician, deciphering code in Japan and Iceland.
After being honorably discharged, he went to Pratt Institute where he earned an Art degree. During this time, he met the love of his life, Karen Evanitsky. They were married Dec. 12, 1970 in a hellacious snowstorm at St. Juliana’s Parish at Rock Lake, PA. He continued his education and completed his Master’s Degree in Art Education from Mansfield University.
Surviving are his wife, Karen. His children, Jason, Jennifer, and Jeffrey (Beth). His grandchildren, Rocco, Olivia, and Roman. His siblings, Muriel Fariello (Barb) and Douglas Fariello (Ann). His nephew, William (Shelley).
He was predeceased by his parents, his brothers, Leonard and Robert, and his niece, Susan.
Pete truly had a wonderful life. Traveling the USA in his Dodge 1500 with Karen riding shotgun visiting national treasures, employing all his kids in one of his businesses and teaching them how to be successful – they are afraid of nothing because they held the flashlight for him — driving to Disney World in the summer heat with no air conditioner, teaching his grandkids how to throw pots on the wheel, and so many more memories we are lucky to have shared and will get us through this time.
Finally, Pete was not everyone’s cup of tea – but he didn’t want to drink tea with everyone!
We love him and will miss him forever.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Epiphany Church, 304 S Elmer Ave, Sayre PA on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022 at 10 a.m. The family will receive friends and family from 9 to 10 a.m. at the Church.
Those wishing to donate in Pete’s memory please consider the following: Epiphany School, 627 Stevenson St, Sayre PA 18840 which provided an excellent Catholic education for our children, or The Ronald McDonald House, 300 9th St SW, Charlottesville VA 22903 which provided a home away from home when our youngest grandson was born prematurely.
Arrangements re under the direction of the Alteri-Bowen Funeral Home, Sayre, PA.