Maryann Hill, 64, of Sayre, Pa., passed away on Saturday, May 28, 2022, at Robert Packer Hospital following an extended illness.

She was born on December 8, 1957, in Buffalo, NY.

Maryann loved her dog, Sasha. She enjoyed working with people and medicine. Maryann loved her job as a nurse anesthetist. She enjoyed going to the movies and out to eat.

Maryann is survived by her three special friends Christina, Kati, Judi and many other friends.

A viewing will be held at Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Athens, PA on Friday June 3 from 5 to 7 p.m. with service at 7 p.m. Burial will be at a later date.

Memorial donations may be sent to Stray Haven Humane Society 194 Shepard Rd. Waverly, NY 14892

Full obituary to follow.

