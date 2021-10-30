Suzanne M. Pollock, 77, of Sayre passed away on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021 at home with her loving family by her side after a courageous battle with cancer.

She was predeceased by her parents, James J. and Elizabeth Forster Dormer; and her brother, Edward “Teddy” Dormer.

Suzanne is survived by her loving husband, Leo J. Pollock of Sayre; her sons, Leon (Joyce) Pollock of Athens, James (Noelle) Pollock of Zion, IL, Gregory (Holly) Pollock of Litchfield, PA and Douglas (Vanessa) Pollock of Valrico, Fla.; brothers, James “Jay” (Celestinie) Dormer of Lancaster and David (Cheryl) Dormer of Locust Gap, Pa.; eight grandchildren, Melissa, Amanda, James John, Patrick, Jesse, Sophia, Sam and Nick; five great grandchildren, Aidyn, Emeri, Arlo, Dominick and Cora Leigh; sister-in-law, Bernice Dormer of Mount Laurel, N.J.; along with several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Sue was born in Locust Gap, Pa. and graduated from Mount Carmel High School. She worked at Mount Manufacturing in Mount Carmel, Pa. and moved to Middlesex, New Jersey and to Kulpmont, PA and finally to Sayre, Pa. She worked at Kmart in Sayre in the Shoe Department for many years. She went on to work at Video Circus and Bradford County Day Care. Sue retired from Blockbuster Video in Sayre after 14 ½ years, retiring in Nov. of 2010. She was a member of the former St. Joseph Church in Athens and a member of the Social Committee of Maxino Moorings in St. Petersburg, Florida. Sue loved kids, being around them, babysitting or just anything to do with kids.

A time of calling will be held on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, New York. A funeral service to honor Suzanne’s life will be held on Wednesday, November 3, 2021at 2:00 PM at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, New York with Rev. Jose Kuriapilly officiating. For those unable to attend the service, we will Live Stream the service at 2:00 PM at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com. For those wishing to send a message of sympathy to Suzanne’s family may visit our Facebook page or in “Obituaries” at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com