When someone you love becomes a memory.... the memory becomes a treasure.
Dennis “Denny” Blair, 67, of Nichols passed away peacefully in his sleep at his home on Wednesday morning, Feb. 9.
Dennis was born on Jan. 13, 1955 in Oneida, N.Y. a son of the late Edward and Priscilla (Lisenby) Blair. Affectionately known as “Eskie” he loved to spend time outdoors on his tractor, winter rides on the snowmobile or operating the snowplow for the town of Nichols Highway Department. For nearly 32 years, Dennis was dedicated and hardworking employee for the Town of Nichols. With a twinkle in his eye, he was always willing to help anyone in need or would be the first to play a joke on a friend. Many looked forward to a friendly conversation and sharing the daily news of Nichols. When not working, Dennis enjoyed spending time on his old cars the 82’ Camaro and his 80’ Firebird. Dennis was an avid Nascar fan, loved to cheer on the Boston Celtics especially his favorite player Larry Bird.
He will be forever missed by his loving wife of nearly 46 years, Debra M. (Merrill) Blair; his son: Dennis J. Blair; son and daughter-in-law: Brian and Laura Blair. His special grandchildren: Hunter, Jack, Jessie and Molly. His siblings: Richard (Donna) Blair, Laurie Blair Pyptink, Michael Blair, Jason (Joleen) Blair, Laurie Klossner; and his sister-in-law: Kathy Blair; Debbie’s siblings: Stephan (Penny) Merrill, Linda (Scott) Davis, Pam (Richard) Roberts, Dawn Merrill Smith, Donna (Shaun) Valentine. Several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends also survive.
Dennis was predeceased by his parents; his brother Jimmy John Blair, sister Patti Ann Sindoni Thomas, his mother-in-law and father-in-law: Donald and Beverly Merrill; his brothers-in-law: Roy Pyptink, George Smith.
Family and friends are invited to attend a period of visitation on Saturday, Feb. 19 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Sutfin Funeral Chapel, 273 S. Main St., Nichols. Memories and condolences may also be shared by visiting his guestbook at www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com.
Denny loved his community and his family asks that you consider a memorial contribution to help place benches in the Kirby Park (Village of Nichols, c/o Lesley Pelotte, Mayor, 101 Cady Ave., Nichols, NY 13812) or the Nichols Tioga Little League, PO Box 323, Nichols, NY 13812 in loving memory of Dennis “Denny” Blair.