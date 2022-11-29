Ruthanne Marie Butters Coolbaugh, 69, of Troy, Pa. passed away peacefully Sunday, November 27, 2022 at her home following declining health.
Ruthanne was born in Sayre, Pa. on March 19, 1953, and was a graduate of Athens Area High School. She was employed as a truck driver for the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation in Towanda for many years until her retirement, and subsequently continued driving truck for HRI, Inc. until health issues no longer permitted her to continue.
Ruthanne adored her 4 grandchildren and especially enjoyed attending and cheering them on at their sporting events, the outdoors, gardening, baking, fishing, and in earlier years hunting. She was an avid fan of New York Giants football. Ruthanne had a nickname for everyone.
She is survived by her daughters, Stacy (William) Spalding and Stephanie Coolbaugh, grandchildren, Jared Spalding, Nicole Spalding, Rylee Weaver, and Brycen Coolbaugh, her brother, Linus (Ann) Robinson as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Ruthanne was predeceased by her husband, Carl Coolbaugh, son, Kevin Coolbaugh, mother, Ruth Butters Robinson, sister, Nancy Mingos, and nephew, David Mingos.
A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in the Ulster Cemetery, Ulster, PA. The family suggests that contributions be directed to Guthrie Hospice, 421 Tomahawk Road, Towanda, PA 18848 or to the American Cancer Society, Bradford Unit, 1948 East Third Street, Williamsport, PA 17701 in Ruthanne’s memory.